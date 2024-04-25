Music legends Bon Jovi are getting another documentary about their career in the form of Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story which comes out on Friday, April 26.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story follows the band through their 2022 world tour, while combining that with a history of the band's four-decade career and an exploration of where they're going to go from here.

Over four episodes, you'll get to learn loads about the life and times of Jon Bon Jovi and his crew, over the various line-up changes, musical pivots and big events in their career.

So here's how to watch Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story online.

How to watch The Bon Jovi Story in the US

If you live in the US, you'll be able to watch Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story on Hulu, with all four episodes arriving on Friday, April 26.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its ad-enabled tier or $17.99 per month for its ad-free plan. You can also sign up via the Disney Bundle, which combines Hulu with Disney Plus for $12.99 per month, or via the live TV streaming service Hulu with Live TV, which costs you $76.99 per month and also lets you stream from loads of cable channels.

How to watch The Bon Jovi Story in the UK

If you live in the UK, you'll be able to watch The Bon Jovi Story using Disney Plus, as with most Hulu shows that come to the UK.

All for episodes will hit Disney's streamer at the same time as their US release on Friday, April 26.

You can sign up for Disney Plus starting at £4.99 per month for its ad-supported plan or £7.99 for advert free. There's also a £10.99 Premium plan for 4K and Dolby Atmos streaming, though this is for movies and won't affect Thank You, Goodnight.

How to watch The Bon Jovi Story in Australia

Australian Bon Jovi fans will be able to watch The Bon Jovi Story by signing up for Disney Plus, just like in nearly all countries around the world.

Disney Plus Australia costs $13.99 per month for its standard tier or $17.99 for premium, with the former also having a yearly option that costs $139.99.