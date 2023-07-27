How to watch The Beanie Bubble: stream the Beanie Babies biopic online

If you were alive in the 90s, then Beanie Babies and their distinctive heart-shaped TY tag is burnt into your brain (and if not, then these references are completely cryptic to you). The new movie The Beanie Bubble looks to explore why.

A new company-focused biopic in the vein of Air, Blackberry, Flamin Hot and countless more this year, The Beanie Bubble is about Beanie Babies creator Ty Warner as he created these hugely popular toys, along with three women that helped him do it.

Starring Zach Galifianakis in the main role and with Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan in supporting roles, The Beanie Bubble also likely looks at how the Beanie Babies craze ended, judging by the title at least. So it could be an informative ride and a fun one too judging by that cast.

Ready to find out what broke the Beanie Baby bonanza? Here's how to watch The Beanie Bubble online or on your TV. Oh, and we've also got a The Beanie Bubble interview with Elizabeth Banks and Zach Galifianakis if you're excited for the movie.

How to watch The Beanie Bubble online

In some places around the world, The Beanie Bubble was put in theaters for a limited run from Thursday, July 20, giving super-fans a way to catch the movie before it's put on streaming. For example in the US, some AMC Theaters are playing the movie. In other countries, like the UK, it's playing in select theaters after its streaming debut.

Most people will find the movie easier to watch on Apple TV Plus, where it lands a week after its theatrical run begins on Friday, July 28; it is an Apple original after all.

We'd recommend checking out our list of Apple TV Plus free trials to see if there's a way you can stream for free, but if not, it costs $6.99/£6.99 per month to subscribe, which could be less than a theater ticket anyway if you watch in a group. You can stream Apple TV from plenty of devices including smart TVs, streaming sticks, or phones or tablets.

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Beanie Bubble, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows on Apple TV Plus or other streamers even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.