One of WTW's most anticipated summer indie movies, movie fans now have the chance to watch The Bikeriders, and we've got everything you need to know on how and where to do so.

The latest movie from acclaimed director Jeff Nichols and starring the trio of Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy (as well as a who's who of great supporting actors), The Bikeriders is a period drama about motorcycle gangs in the 1960s — their lifestyle, creeds and how they adapted to a changing period in American history.

If that sounds like something you'd be interested in seeing, read on to find exactly how you can watch The Bikeriders right now.

How to watch The Bikeriders in movie theaters

The only way to watch The Bikeriders right now is to head out to your local movie theater. The movie officially releases on June 21 in the US and UK (though early screenings start on Thursday, June 20).

To find when and where The Bikeriders is playing near you, check out the movie's official website or visit Fandango . Either service will show you all the locations and showtimes in your area, as well as allow you to purchase tickets directly on the site.

Another option to find The Bikeriders showtimes and potentially save some money on a ticket is by joining a movie theater subscription or membership program. These programs, offered by a variety of US and UK movie theater chains, offer moviegoers free, discounted or monthly allotments of movie tickets, as well as other moviegoing perks, including deals on concessions.

Is The Bikeriders streaming?

No, The Bikeriders is not available to stream or watch at home through digital on-demand at this time.

We don't have any information at this time on when The Bikeriders is going to make its way online, but we can make an educated guess that when it does hit streaming it will do so on Peacock in the US, as the movie is from Focus Features (an NBCUniversal company). It is likely to be made available on digital on-demand ahead of streaming though.

We'll keep this page updated as more info comes out about how to watch The Bikeriders at home.

What else to know about The Bikeriders

The Bikeriders is inspired by a book of photographs by Danny Lyon, with Nichols also writing the fictionalized script in addition to directing. Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"The Bikeriders captures a rebellious time in America when the culture and people were changing. After a chance encounter at a local bar, strong-willed Kathy (Comer) is inextricably drawn to Benny (Butler), the newest member of Midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals led by the enigmatic Johnny (Hardy). Much like the country around it, the club begins to evolve, transforming from a gathering place for local outsiders into a dangerous underworld of violence, forcing Benny to choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club."

In addition to Butler, Comer and Hardy, the movie stars Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, Boyd Holbrook, Norman Reedus, Damon Heriman, Beau Knapp, Emory Cohen, Karl Glusman and Toby Wallace.

Check out WTW's The Bikeriders review here.

You can also watch the trailer for The Bikeriders directly below: