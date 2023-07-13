It’s hard to believe that The Blacklist first premiered on TV in September 2013 and will conclude on Thursday, July 13, beginning at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC with the final two episodes of The Blacklist season 10.

For loyal viewers that followed Raymond Reddington (James Spader) and the task force as they attempted to locate the biggest criminals, often blurred the lines of right and wrong and provided an equal amount of drama and mystery, the series coming to a close in many ways seems bittersweet. Naturally, fans want to see a satisfying conclusion that’s been 10 years in the making, but they will no doubt miss Raymond and his hijinks.

Speaking on the ending of the series, show star James Spader shared with The Associated Press :

"I was very, very glad we were able to end it exactly the way we wanted to end it. It was deliberate and we weren’t taken by surprise in terms of when the ending was going to come. You’ll see that the ending has conviction and we commit to it."

How to watch The Blacklist series finale

The Blacklilst series finale event kicks off on Thursday, July 13, starting at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC. If you cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, you still have the opportunity to watch the finale event live when it airs using live TV streaming services such as FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV .

If you don’t mind waiting a few hours, The Blacklist series finale becomes available to stream the next day on Peacock.

What else you should know about The Blacklist series finale

Ahead of the finale event, we’d be remiss not to point out the poetry of where the show is currently. Raymond is on the run trying to elude federal authorities, specifically, his former associates on the task force. If you think back to the very first episode of The Blacklist, Raymond was also on the run from the task force (although, the team looked a little different back then).

Again, the series finale is a two-part event. The first part airs at 8 pm ET/PT and is titled "Raymond Reddington: Pt. 1." Here is a synopsis of the episode:

"Under pressure from Congressman Hudson's investigation, the task force must try to anticipate Reddington's next move."

The final episode of the series is titled "Raymond Reddington: Good Night." Here is a synopsis of the finale:

"The future of the FBI's Reddington task force is decided."

Be sure to check out the promo video for the The Blacklist series finale below.