How to watch The Gilded Age season 2: stream the historical drama online

The newest period drama from the mind behind Downton Abbey is about to return on Sunday, October 29, when The Gilded Age season 2 comes back onto our screens.

The Gilded Age is set in 1880s New York City and centers on two rival families, who came into their wealth in very different ways and have clashing cultures as a result, as they try to navigate the city's social scene.

So it's a tense period drama and if you missed out on the first run of the show you can actually watch The Gilded Age season 1 episode 1 for free, to see if you agree on whether the show is the new Downton Abbey, before the new series comes out.

But if you're already up to date on the rivalry between the van Rhijns and the Russells, then here's how to watch new episodes when The Gilded Age season 2 debuts.

How to watch The Gilded Age season 2 in the US

The Gilded Age's second season will debut on HBO on Sunday, October 29 at 9 pm ET/PT (though it'll be repeated several times through the next few days). Subsequent episodes will air at the same time slot each week. There are also options for people who don't have cable.

One of them is to get a live TV streaming service to watch HBO, as these cord-cutting tools let you stream from cable channels over the internet. Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV have it as an add-on pack for $14.99 per month (on top of their usual fees) while DirecTV has it built into its $154.99-per-month Premier tier.

Those are two pricey options, but there's a more affordable one, and that's the HBO-owned streaming service Max. Episodes of The Gilded Age will be added after their cable debut, and you can watch them anytime.

Max costs $9.99 monthly for its most affordable tier but there's a $15.99 tier that doesn't have ads, and a $19.99-per-month option for 4K and Dolby Atmos streaming (which won't affect The Gilded Age but will improve certain movies).

How to watch The Gilded Age season 2 in the UK

If you live in the UK, you'll be able to watch The Gilded Age season 2 episodes the day after they play in the US, using the streaming service Sky TV.

You can watch on Sky Atlantic (9 pm on Monday, October 30, and weekly at the same time) or via Sky's video-on-demand library after that, and for both you only need the Entertainment tier, which costs £29 per month.

How to watch The Gilded Age season 2 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Gilded Age season 2, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, movies or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.