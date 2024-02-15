How to watch The Grand Tour: Sand Job — stream the Clarkson, May & Hammond special online

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May bite off one of their most challenging drives yet in The Grand Tour: Sand Job, the latest special episode of their ongoing motoring show which lands on Friday, February 16.

Quick links Streaming: Prime Video

Free trials: 30-day

The Sand Job sees the former Top Gear trio attempt to follow part of the route of the famous Dakar Rally, a cross-country off-road endurance race that historically ran from Paris to Dakar (though, since 2009, has seen various other routes in places around the world).

Driving in modified sports cars, the trio will try to cross the Sahara using only their wits and the gear they bring with them, in an attempt to reach Dakar in Senegal.

The third special episode of the fifth season of The Grand Tour, Sand Job follows Eurocrash and A Scandi Flick as the first of the trio outside Europe (and only the second special in Africa so far). So here's how to watch the new feature-length special.

How to watch The Grand Tour: Sand Job

You can watch The Grand Tour: Sand Job on the Amazon-owned streaming service Prime Video. As with all TGT, it's an original production for the streamer.

That does mean that you can watch all of the previous specials using Prime Video too, so this method stands for past and also future installments.

Prime Video is considered a 'perk' of an Amazon Prime subscription, so whether you pay for the next-day shopping, music or Kindle reading, you've got access to Prime Video too.

An Amazon Prime subscription costs $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 per year, though at those prices, Prime Video movies and shows have ads in them. You have to pay $2.99 / £2.99 extra per month if you don't want to see commercials, and here's how to remove ads from Prime Video.

How to watch The Grand Tour: Sand Job for free

Not sure you want to pay for Sand Job? You'll be happy to know that there's a way you can test out Prime Video's library for free.

Amazon Prime offers a one-month free trial for new subscribers, which of course includes Prime Video as well as all of the other perks. Just note that you'll have to put in payment details and, if you forget to cancel, you'll be automatically enrolled into a subscription.

How to watch The Grand Tour: Sand Job abroad

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Sand Job, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like the The Grand Tour or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.