How to watch the Great British Bake Off 2024 from anywhere

The Great British Bake Off 2024 (or The Great British Baking Show if you are in the US!), is back with its 15th season — and with its kitchen dramas, soggy bottoms and baking inuendoes, it's fair to say this show is a highlight in our annual TV calendar.

Once again we will see a fresh batch of amateur bakers heading into the famous Bake Off tent to work their magic and hopefully impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. But who will be getting a famous Hollywood handshake and potentially joining the long list of Great British Bake Off winners?

If you're looking forward to all the drama in the Bake Off tent, our guide below explains how to watch The Great British Bake Off 2024 FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Once again we have 12 new faces heading into the famous white Bake Off tent, but which of The Great British Bake Off 2024 contestants has got what it takes to make it all the way through to the final of this year's show?

This season we have got a mechanic, a doctor and even a farmer hoping to prove that they are worthy of the Bake Off winners' crown... but will they be able to stand the heat in the kitchen and show the judges what they are really made of?

Ready for a steaming hot brew of comfort TV? Just read on as we break down how to watch The Great British Bake Off 2024 online from anywhere in our guide below.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2024 for free

In the UK, you can watch and stream The Great British Bake Off for free on Channel 4 and Channel 4 on demand from Tuesday, September 24, 2024. Episode 1 premieres at 8pm UK time.

As with previous seasons, there will be 10 episodes in total airing one per week.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2024 in the US

Better known in the US as The Great British Baking Show 2024, the new batch of episodes will begin to roll out weekly on Netflix from September 27.

Currently out of the country? Download a VPN as described below to watch The Great British Baking Show 2024 on your usual streaming service (i.e. Channel 4 in the UK), just like you would back home.

Can I watch The Great British Baking Show 2024 online in Australia?

The Great British Bake Off 2024 will be available to watch in Australia on Foxtel Now. You can also watch it on Apple TV.

A UK citizen away from home? You can still watch the show for free on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world with a VPN, as we explain just below.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2024 online from anywhere with a VPN

What is the episode schedule of The Great British Bake Off 2024?

Below is a watching schedule for each episode of The Great British Bake Off 2024, wherever in the world you might be viewing from.