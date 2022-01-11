Sir David Attenborough switches the focus over to flora in his latest BBC documentary series.

Here's how to watch The Green Planet online from anywhere in the world.

The Green Planet, which has been critically acclaimed, is Sir David Attenborough's latest study of the natural world. This time, the veteran broadcaster is delving into the wonderful world of plants, as he believes "we don't engage with plants enough."

Each episode looks at a particular habitat and documents the difficulties that their corresponding plants face in their daily fight to survive. The first episode, Tropical Worlds, focused on rainforest flora. There are four more episodes left in the series, and each will bring us up close and personal with plenty more plants in their particular habitats.

The production company traveled to 27 different countries around the world and employed cutting-edge technology to capture breathtaking footage of the natural world.

Here's how to watch The Green Planet online from anywhere in the world so you can learn more about the world around us.

How to watch 'The Green Planet' online in the UK

The Green Planet premiered on BBC1 on Sunday, Jan. 9 at 7 pm, with new episodes set to air weekly at the same time.

Episodes will also be made available to stream online on BBC iPlayer, alongside other recent shows fronted by Sir David Attenborough such as Attenborough's Wonder of Song and Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard.

How to watch 'The Green Planet' online anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

How to watch 'The Green Planet' online in the US

At the time of writing, we do not know when The Green Planet will be made available to watch in the US.