How to watch The Hardacres online or on TV

Working class 19th century Yorkshire is no easy place to live. But thanks to their hard work and determination, things are about to get a lot more comfortable for the Hardacre family. You can watch The Hardacres for FREE in the UK on the My5 streaming service, beginning Monday, October 7. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch The Hardacres from anywhere with a VPN.

With barely a shilling to their name and struggling to keep a roof over their heads, the future looks pretty bleak for the Hardacres. That is until mother of the household Mary (Claire Cooper) comes up with a salty sounding idea that will change the family's fortune forever — selling herring!

The Hardacres soon find themselves fish out of water, as their newly found wealth takes them from bottom of the pile to masters and mistresses of the manor. Going from humble origins to landed gentry isn't quite the straightforward transition they may have expected...

With familiar faces from British TV like Coronation Street's Liam McMahon and Shetland's Julie Graham, The Hardacres has been made by the creators of the All Creatures Great and Small reboot. So you can expect plenty of laughs and heart from your new favorite TV family. Here's how to watch The Hardacres from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch The Hardacres in the UK for free

Channel 5 is airing The Hardacres on TV at 9 pm UK every Monday night from October 7.

If you want to stream The Hardacres online or need to catch up, Channel 5's My5 streaming platform will let you do so absolutely free. Creating an account is quick and easy — all you need to supply is your name, date of birth and email address.

If you're trying to access My5 while outside the UK, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. Full instructions can be found below.

Can I watch the Hardacres in the US?

At the time of writing, there is no sign that the The Hardacres will be shown in the US.

It was originally commissioned by Paramount, however, so there's a chance The Hardacres could appear on the Paramount Plus streaming service at some point in the future.

If you're currently visiting the US from the UK and want to watch The Hardacres, we’d suggest that you download a VPN as described below.

How to watch The Hardacres from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch The Hardacres on the streaming services above by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

(Image credit: Channel 5)

All you need to know about The Hardacres

What is The Hardacres cast? Claire Cooper as Mary Hardacre

Liam McMahon as Sam Hardacre

Adam Little as Joe Hardacre

Shannon Lavelle as Liza Hardacre

Zak Ford-Williams as Harry Hardacre

Julie Graham as Ma Hardacre

Holly Sturton as Adella Fitzherbert

Cathy Belton as Emma Fitzherbert

Owen Roe as George Fitzherbert

Ingrid Craigie as Mrs Dryden

Siobhan O'Kelly as Lena

Sarah Agha as Betsy

Taheen Modak as Saunders

Is there a trailer for The Hardacres? Channel 5 released the official series trailer for The Hardacres about a week before its start date. You can watch it below:

Is The Hardacres based on a book? The Hardacres is based on two novels by British soldier, actor and author CL Skelton published in the late 1970s: Hardacre and Hardacre’s Luck.

Where is The Hardacres filmed? Despite being set in Yorkshire, The Hardacres was filmed in Dublin and Wicklow in Ireland.

How many episodes are in The Hardacres? There are six episodes in the series of The Hardacres, with each one being broadcast for an hour.