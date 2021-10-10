Here's how to watch The Larkins online from anywhere in the world.

The Larkins is a brand new ITV drama based on the classic stories by H.E. Bates. Thirty years ago the books were adapted into The Darling Buds of May, which famously starred Catherine Zeta Jones, David Jason, and Pam Ferris.

Now, they’ve been given a modern tweak while still retaining the charm of the books.

Bradley Walsh stars as Pa Larkin. Talking about the series, he says: “I’m thrilled to be asked to be part of this much loved and iconic series of stories. The warmth and affection that H. E Bates has generated through his books is so uplifting and I cannot wait to be part of the Larkin family. It’ll be a hoot!“

Meanwhile, Bradley’s son Barney takes the role of PC Harness, while Joanna Scanlan plays Ma Larkin. Sabrina Bartlett takes on the part of Marietta, while Tok Stephen plays Cedric "Charley" Charlton.

How to watch 'The Larkins' online in the UK

The Larkins starts on ITV on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 8pm. You can stream episodes of The Larkins on the ITV Hub.

How to watch 'The Larkins' online anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite TV show on.

From laptops to Smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch The Larkins in the US

The Larkins isn't currently on in the US.