Here's where to watch The Last Of Us episode 6 so you can catch up with Joel and Ellie (Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey) following their escape from Kansas City.

The Last Of Us is a drama based on the hit PlayStation game of the same name (opens in new tab). Like the game, the TV series takes place in a version of 2023 that has been ravaged by an apocalyptic event caused by the cordyceps fungus, unleashing hoards of infected, zombie-like creatures all over the world. If you've not already started watching, don't read on; instead, check out how you can watch The Last Of Us episode 1 for free.

After briefly forging a friendship with Henry and Sam in episode 5 — which got an early premiere to avoid Super Bowl 2023 — Joel and Ellie managed to escape Kansas City and fled from Kathleen and Perry's (Yellowjackets' Melanie Lynskey and Jeffrey Pierce) gang of ruthless survivors.

Outside the city limits, though, tragedy struck once again, and our two heroes found themselves on their own once again. (Read our full The Last Of Us episode 5 recap if you need a refresher on everything that went down last time).

Otherwise, here's where and when you'll be able to watch the next episode of The Last Of Us as the series returns to its regular schedule.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 6 in the US

The Last Of Us is an HBO original series, which means you'll need access to HBO in order to watch The Last Of Us episode 6. You can either tune in as episodes air on linear TV on HBO, or stream new episodes live or on-demand via HBO Max.

With Super Bowl LVII out of the way, it's back to normal for the series, with The Last Of Us episode 6 dropping on HBO Max on Sunday, February 19 at 9 pm, along with the linear TV slot.

If you're not already an HBO Max subscriber, the price for the ad-free plan was increased by $1 to $15.99 a month just days before The Last Of Us season premiere.

How to watch The Last of Us episode 6 in the UK

Aside from the early premiere for episode 5, The Last Of Us has followed the same release schedule as other HBO series like House of the Dragon and Succession in the UK.

New episodes have been airing on Sky TV on Mondays at 2 am UK time to coincide with the US release, though the series has also been getting a prime time slot on Monday evenings at 9 pm for anyone who can't or doesn't want to stay up late to tune in. So, you'll find the next episode airing on Sky Atlantic at 9 pm on Monday, February 20.

And if you'd prefer to watch the series on-demand, The Last Of Us episode 6 will be available to stream on NOW and Sky Go so you can watch at your leisure.