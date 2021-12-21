Are you ready to plug back into the Matrix? Good, because a brand new sequel to The Matrix franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, is arriving for movie fans on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

The Matrix premiered in 1999 and wowed audiences everywhere with its incredible action and heady plot. The franchise added a pair of less loved sequels in 2003, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, which appeared to bring an end to the storyline of Neo, Trinity, Morpheus and the war between humans and machines. But 18 years later the Matrix is back with this brand new installment.

The official synopsis for The Matrix Resurrections reads as follows: “Return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more.” Here’s the trailer for The Matrix Resurrections.

If you’re deciding whether or not to go see The Matrix Resurrections, check out What to Watch’s review to help you decide. For those of you ready to jump back in with both feet, here’s what you need to know about how to watch The Matrix Resurrections.

How to watch ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

It’s not quite the red pill or the blue pill, but movie fans in the U.S. will have the choice between watching The Matrix Resurrections at their local movie theater or to stream it from home.

Let’s start with the movie theater option. Like the U.S., most countries (including the U.K.) will see The Matrix Revolutions arrive in movie theaters on Dec. 22. All fans will have to do to watch it will be to check where and when the movie is playing (either through a site like Fandango or via your local theater’s website), purchase a ticket online or at the theater and sit back and relax.

To help entice moviegoers back into theaters, many chains are offering movie theater subscription deals that offer discounted tickets, flat monthly fees and/or other promotions. For example, in the U.S., AMC, Cinemark and Regal all offer their own subscriptions, while there are U.K. deals like Odeon Limitless , Cineworld Limitless and Picture House Memberships .

If you are going to opt for seeing The Matrix Resurrections (or any other movie) in a theater, please be aware of your local guidance on masks and vaccines to ensure that you and those around you have a safe and enjoyable experience.

Now for the streaming choice. As a 2021 Warner Bros. movie, The Matrix Resurrections is part of the studio’s deal to have their new films stream for a limited time (31 days) on HBO Max starting the same day they release in theaters. However, it should be noted that this is the last Warner Bros. movie that is going to get such an arrangement; the studio previously announced it is going back to theatrical exclusive releases (of at least 45 days) in 2022.

So, if you want to stream The Matrix Resurrections from home you must be a subscriber to the HBO Max $14.99 package. If/once you are, you can stream The Matrix Resurrections at no additional cost for 31 days, which in this case would end on Jan. 21.

Perhaps worth mentioning that The Matrix Resurrections star Keanu Reeves is not opposed to fans streaming the movie , as some other creatives have been.

And in case you want to catch up with The Matrix before seeing The Matrix Resurrections, here’s where you can watch the original movie.