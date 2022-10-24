How to watch The Pact season 2 online from anywhere

Here's where you need to go to stream The Pact season 2.

Peter McTighe is back with a new series of his crime drama. This second season features an all-new cast and story and follows mother-of-three Christine Rees (played by BAFTA-winning actor, Rakia Ayola). Christine is a social worker; together with daughter, Megan, and her remaining sons Jamie and Will, she's trying desperately to move on from the death of her son, Liam.

Although the family is looking forward to Megan's wedding, their lives begin to spiral out of control following the appearance of Connor, a stranger who opens the door on a host of buried secrets

The Pact season 2 begins airing on BBC One at 9 pm on Monday, October 24, with the remaining five episodes airing weekly on Monday nights.

Excitingly, the full season will be made available to stream as a box set on BBC iPlayer if you can't wait to stream the full season, where you can also get caught up with the first series.

There's an easy way to watch The Pact season 2 if you're going to be away from home, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

How to watch The Pact season 2 in the US

At the time of writing, we don't yet know whether The Pact season 2 will be broadcast in the US. As and when we find out more info, we'll update this section of our guide.