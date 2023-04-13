Ever since 1973's The Exorcist sent moviegoers running from movie theaters, movies about demonic possession have intrigued horror fans and kept them coming back for more. Russell Crowe's new movie The Pope's Exorcist plays in that arena, loosely based on the real-life work of the Vatican's head exorcist, Father Gabriele Amorth.

There have been lots of new movies in 2023 that have received early buzz, and The Pope's Exorcist is certainly one of them. With Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe headlining this terrifying tale, there's a lot to be excited about. And when the Vatican-recognized International Association of Exorcists denounces the film as " splatter cinema (opens in new tab)," one must pay attention…

It's not quite summer yet, but The Pope's Exorcist can fill the gap until other big horror movies like The Last Voyage of the Demeter arrive for the summer crowds.

Here's what you need to know to watch The Pope’s Exorcist.

How to watch The Pope's Exorcist in movie theaters

The Pope’s Exorcist is available exclusively in movie theaters in the US on April 14. It is currently playing in UK cinemas.

If you're looking to see the movie in the theater, you can check out Fandango (opens in new tab) for movie times, locations and other useful information about the film.

Is The Pope's Exorcist streaming?

As with all movies, The Pope's Exorcist will eventually end up on a streaming platform following its theatrical run, but as of right now you can only watch it in theaters.

Sony Pictures signed a multi-year deal (opens in new tab) with Netflix back in 2021 to release its movies on the streaming platform after their theatrical run because Sony doesn't have its own streaming service, so that's where it should pop up first.

The exact date of The Pope's Exorcist's release on Netflix is unknown at this time, as there are a few factors to consider, including its performance in theaters, that will determine how quickly it moves to streaming. Generally speaking, it will likely be available to stream no sooner than 45 to 60 days after its theatrical premiere, which could put the streaming debut somewhere in May or June.

We'll add streaming information, as well as when it becomes available via digital on-demand, as soon as it's available.

What else you need to know about The Pope's Exorcist

Is The Pope's Exorcist based on a true story? The Pope's Exorcist is based on the life of Father Gabriele Amorth, the Vatican's leading exorcist who claimed to have performed more than 60,000 exorcisms over the course of his life. However, though he was a real person, and while the movie is based on his experiences performing exorcisms, there remain a lot of questions as to how real the events depicted in the movie truly are. The aforementioned International Association of Exorcists, a group Amorth helped to create, does not give the film their blessing because of how it depicts exorcisms. That same Guardian article points out that Amorth was also friends with William Friedkin, the director of Amorth's favorite film, The Exorcist. With all of these things in mind, it's safer to say that the movie is a "loose" adaptation more than anything.