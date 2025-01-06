How to watch The Rookie season 7: episode release dates, air times, streaming options and more

One of the most popular cop shows returns to TV, after being delayed from its fall slot: The Rookie season 7 finally returns John Nolan to the streets when it airs from Tuesday, January 7.

The Rookie is about the LAPD's oldest rookie, John Nolan, played by Nathan Fillion. He has to keep up with other rookies half his age, while solving crimes on the streets of LA.

After six seasons he's in a good place in his life, however his teammates at the LAPD and he must contend with the fallout from past seasons and targets being placed on their backs.

If you're keen to watch The Rookie season 7, here's what you need to know about catching it.

How to watch The Rookie season 7 on TV

If you want to watch new episodes of The Rookie season 7 when they air live, then you'll want to head to the ABC channel every Tuesday, from Tuesday, January 7, at 10 pm ET/PT.

We don't know how many episodes are in the season just yet and The Rookie's seasons have varied in length, but we do know that they'll air on Tuesdays regularly.

ABC is one of the most readily-accessible TV channels out there, so if you have a cable or broadcast TV set-up, you'll likely already have access to it. If not, then live TV streaming services are the top pick amongst cable-cutters. Here are a few options which offer ABC in their channel line-up:



How to watch The Rookie season 7 online

If you don't need to see episodes of The Rookie season 7 live, but want to see them at your leisure, then you'll want to use Hulu.

Hulu will get each episode of The Rookie season 7 the day after it airs on ABC. That means the first will arrive on Wednesday, January 8 and they'll drop weekly from then.

Hulu is a cheaper option than getting a cable subscription by far, and here are prices for the two tiers of subscription:

How to watch The Rookie season 7 abroad

Streaming options for The Rookie season 7 haven't been confirmed outside of the US just yet.

For past seasons The Rookie has been broadcast on Sky TV and Now TV in the UK and the free platform 7 Plus in Australia (with five seasons also on Netflix) but we don't know when the seventh season will drop in each region. We'll likely get news when The Rookie's latest batch of episodes finishes airing on ABC.

If you can't wait to watch new episodes, you might need to get a VPN for streaming.