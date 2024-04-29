How to watch The Veil: stream the new spy thriller online

Fans of spy thrillers have got a new show to fall in love with: The Veil comes from Stephen Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, and stars the fantastic actress Elisabeth Moss.

Moss stars as Imogene Salter, an MI6 agent tasked with unveiling some important information from a woman who's travelling from Istanbul to London. The information will save lives, and so Salter has to ingratiate herself with her charge before having her mission rumbled.

While it's only five episodes long, The Veil could be must-watch TV viewing. It comes from FX, which has a great track record for new shows, with Shogun, Feud season 2 and American Horror Story: Delicate part 2 other 2024 shows from the broadcaster.

So here's how to watch The Veil online.

How to watch The Veil in the US

In the US, The Veil will air on Hulu. The first two episodes will arrive on the streaming service on Tuesday, April 30, and subsequent ones air on the platform weekly from then.

Hulu has two main tiers, at $7.99 and $17.99 per month. The main difference between the two is that the latter gives you ad-free streaming, while the former will make you watch commercials during your viewing.

You can also sign up for Hulu in two other ways. Firstly, the Disney Bundle combines it and Disney Plus for $9.99 per month (and you can throw in ESPN Plus to bring the total to $12.99 monthly). Secondly, if you sign up for the live TV streaming service Hulu with Live TV, it provides access to Hulu alongside many cable channels. It's a little pricy at $76.99 per month though.

How to watch The Veil in the UK

In the UK, The Veil is expected to stream on Disney Plus, just like most other FX shows. However we don't have a release date for it just yet, as it hasn't officially been confirmed that the show will release in the UK. So bide your time.

Disney Plus costs £4.99 per month for its basic tier, which includes adverts. The £7.99 per month plan lets you watch without having to view ads, and there's also a £10.99 plan but that's for 4K movie viewing (which won't affect TV shows).

How to watch The Veil in Australia

The Veil will be available to watch on Disney Plus in Australia, and the release date for each episode will be the same as on Hulu in the US.

You can get access to Disney Plus for $13.99 for the Standard plan or $17.99 for the Premium one, with an annual plan costing you $13.99.