How to watch Tokyo Vice season 2 online: stream the crime thriller and its first season

It's back to Japan with you, as we return for Tokyo Vice season 2, with the second run of the 1990s-set crime thriller hitting screens on Thursday, February 8.

Quick links US: Max

UK: Not streaming yet

Watch abroad with a VPN

Tokyo Vice follows American journalist Jake Adelstein as he moves to Tokyo to write about the police, but inevitably he finds himself caught in the web of the Yakuza. He can get closer to his subject... but possibly too close.

Ansel Elgort stars as Jake and he's joined by Ken Watanabe, Rachel Keller and Rinko Kikuchi, and the story is based on the memoirs of a real journalist by the same name.

Here's how to watch Tokyo Vice season 2, and we'll also let you know how to catch the first season if you missed it.

How to watch Tokyo Vice season 2 in the US

You'll be able to watch Tokyo Vice season 2 using the streaming service Max, because the show is an original production for the service. Unlike some HBO-made shows, it won't be airing on cable.

The first two episodes of Tokyo Vice will hit the streamer on Thursday, February 8, and the other eight will come weekly from then. They join the previous season of the show on the platform.

You can sign up to Max for $9.99 per month, though an extra $6 gets you ad-free streaming. There's also a $19.99-per-month option for 4K video streaming and Dolby Atmos sound, though this is for movies and not TV shows.

How to watch Tokyo Vice season 2 in the UK

In the UK, there's been no word of a release date for Tokyo Vice season 2, but that's no surprise, as the first season took several months to cross the Atlantic.

You can watch the first season in two ways: either, by signnig up to the Starz Prime Video Channel, or by subscribing to the Lionsgate Plus streaming service. While the show spent a stint on Sky TV and iPlayer, it's currently on neither.

How to watch Tokyo Vice season 2 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the secon season of Tokyo Vice, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.