How to watch Unforgotten season 5 online from anywhere

Want to watch Unforgotten season 5 online? Here's where you'll find it.

After the shocking death of his former partner, DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker), at the end of season 4, Unforgotten season 5 will see DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) teaming up with a new detective and tackling a new series of cases.

Our new arrival is DCI Jessica James (Sinéad Keenan), who faces a devastating personal event before she even meets her new colleagues, even if she's got big shoes to fill. We do know that she'll soon get a chance to show off her skills, as the new duo are drawn into a case involving a body that's uncovered in a newly-renovated building in West London.

Will Sunny and Jessica find out what happened? Here's where you need to go watch Unforgotten season 5 so you can find out.

How to watch Unforgotten season 5 in the UK

Unforgotten returns to our TV screens on Monday, February 27 at 9 pm on ITV1, with new episodes airing on a weekly basis. You'll also be able to stream episodes on-demand on ITVX if you miss them as they air.

If you're wanting to watch Unforgotten season 5 but might not be at home, you may be able to tune in with a VPN. Read on to find out how:

How to watch Unforgotten season 5 with a VPN

If you're looking to watch Unforgotten season 5 but you're not going to be where you normally watch TV or the series isn't easily accessible where you are, a potential solution to this issue could be to try tuning in with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, enabling you to watch Unforgotten and all the other shows and events that matter to you from other locations. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to watch Unforgotten season 5 in the US

Whilst we haven't had an official air date for Unforgotten season 5 just yet, we can guess that the series will be airing on PBS Masterpiece later in 2023, as that's where previous seasons have landed.

We'd guess it will air sometime in the summer, based on what happened last time around; season 4 hit PBS in June 2021, two months after the fourth season wrapped up in the UK. As and when we get a more official release date, we'll be sure to include it here.