How to watch Winning Time season 2 online: stream the basketball drama

It's been a long wait, but Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2 finally brings back the hit basketball 80s drama, and this time around it's got an even bigger scope than before.
US: Max | HBO (live TV streaming services)
UK: Not streaming yet
Winning Time follows the 1980s run of the Los Angeles Lakers, known as the Showtime era, which gave the team its now-legendary status. The show is a dramatization, with a big-name cast including John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Adrien Brody, Jason Clarke, Jason Segel, Tracy Letts and DeVaughn Nixon, though many people have pointed out that the show does play fast and loose with real events (be sure to check out our Fact vs Fiction: Winning Time series to see how).
After the first season showed the 1979-1980 NBA season, Winning Time season 2 covers the four years until 1984, showing even more basketball action and drama.
So if you want to catch the new episodes when they air live or want to know where to go to watch them on-demadn, here's how to watch Winning Time season 2.
How to watch Winning Time season 2 in the US
You've got two options for watching Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty season 2 in the US.
The first is on cable, with the show airing on the HBO at 9 pm ET/PT each Sunday starting August 6. If you don't have a cable plan, we recommend live TV streaming services, and Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV all have optional packages that add HBO's channels into the mix.
Another option, and the recommended one if you don't have cable and don't want it, is Max, with HBO releasing each episode of the show onto its streaming service at the same time as its cable debut. Each month of Max costs $9.99 for its basic plan, $15.99 for its ad-free one and $19.99 for its 4K and Dolby Atmos plan.
Here's when each episode will air:
- Episode 1 — Sunday, August 6
- Episode 2 — Sunday, August 13
- Episode 3 — Sunday, August 20
- Episode 4 — Sunday, August 27
- Episode 5 — Sunday, September 3
- Episode 6 — Sunday, September 10
- Episode 7 — Sunday, September 17
How to watch Winning Time season 2 in the UK
Unfortunately, there's no word on when Winning Time season 2 will make its way to the UK, though we'll update this article when we receive that information.
The first season of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is available to watch on Sky TV and Now TV, so it seems likely that the second season will make its way to those platforms at some point in the future. That's generally where HBO shows air in the UK.
However for all but the biggest shows, there's usually a delay between US and UK release dates of several months, so don't hold your breath for an imminent release.
How to watch Winning Time season 2 everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Winning Time season 2, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.
