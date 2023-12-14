Movie fans can head back to a world of pure imagination when they watch Wonka, a new movie that serves as a prequel to the classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, with Timothée Chalamet taking over the role of the eccentric chocolatier first made famous by Gene Wilder.

It certainly is a tall order for Wonka to live up to its predecessor, but according to our Wonka review, it meets the task; calling the movie a "comforting, feel-good" experience. Perhaps that should be little surprise as the movie comes from the director of the fan-favorite Paddington movies, Paul King.

Excited to watch Wonka? Here is everything that you need to know about where, when and how to watch the movie musical.

How to watch Wonka in movie theaters

Wonka is one of the big holiday movies of 2023, and as such is only in movie theaters as of right now, playing just about everywhere in both the US and UK.

To find out exactly when and where you can see Wonka near you, check out the movie's official website or Fandango , which allows you to see all of the movie theaters in your area that are showing the movie and purchase tickets directly online.

Another resource that not only helps you see where Wonka and other movies are playing but possibly save money on tickets are movie theaters subscription and membership programs. Offered by various US and UK movie theater chains, these programs give movielovers free, discounted or monthly allotment of tickets to use, as well as deals on concession and other moviegoing perks.

Is Wonka streaming?

Wonka is not available to stream yet. The movie will enjoy an exclusive run in movie theaters before it becomes available to watch at home.

The first place people are likely going to be able to watch Wonka at home is through digital on-demand, allowing them to rent or buy a digital copy of the movie. After that it’ll presumably find its way to streaming. Where that'll be hasn't been announced, but as a Warner Bros. Pictures movie, US consumers can almost certainly expect it to stream on Max first.

We'll update this page as any info about Wonka's home viewing options become available.

What else to know about Wonka

In addition to Chalamet, the Wonka cast features Olivia Colman, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Bayton, Freya Paker, Keegan-Michael Key, Jim Carter, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Charlotte Ritchie, Phil Wang, Rakhee Thakar, Nathasha Rothwell, newcomer Calah Lane and Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa.

Here is the official synopsis for Wonka:

"Wonka tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today."

In addition to our review for the movie, Wonka is getting wide praise, with it being "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 84%.

Watch the Wonka trailer right here for a quick preview: