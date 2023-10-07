How to watch WWE Fastlane 2023: live stream the wrestling

Fastlane is back! After a two-year hiatus, WWE Fastlane returns on Saturday, October 7 (or a day later in some regions, depending on your time zone), giving all the featured wrestlers a world stage in which to settle beef with their rivals.

You can watch WWE Fastlane as part of your $5.99 per month Peacock TV subscription in the USA. Don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch Peacock from anywhere with a VPN.

WWE Fastlane 2023 is only the seventh ever Fastlane event, and it's the first Fastlane since 2021.

That 2021 edition of this Premium Live Event featured one of Daniel Bryan/Bryan Danielson's final matches of his WWE career, where he lost against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the lead to WrestleMania 37. Of course, this was also a Fastlane which took place in front of the empty Thunderdome setting.

While the American Dragon is nowadays in AEW, and the Head of the Table has been on a hiatus since this year's SummerSlam, it'll be Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura on main event duties this time around – with the Visionary's WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

So, it's time to work out how to watch WWE Fastlane 2023.

How to watch WWE Fastlane 2023 in the US

As with previous WWE events, there's an easy way to watch WWE Fastlane: Peacock TV, which is hosting the show. You can watch a stream of the entire event on NBCUniversal's streaming service beginning at 8 pm ET /5 pm PT. Peacock costs $5.99 per month for its ad-enabled tier and $11.99 per month for its ad-free Premium Plus plan, and either is fine for watching WWE streams like Fastlane.

How to watch WWE Fastlane 2023 in the UK

The best way to watch WWE Fastlane 2023 is using the WWE Network, which you can find here. This is the WWE's own streaming service, and it costs £9.99 to sign up. The subscription lets you watch older events as well as new streams.

Unfortunately, Fastlane begins at 1am on Sunday, October 8, so it's going to be a late night (or an extremely early morning) if you choose to stay up to watch it.

An alternative way to watch is via the TNT Box Office, which lets you view sports on a Pay-Per-View basis, however this costs £19.95 per stream so we'd recommend you stick to WWE Network as it's cheaper.

How to watch WWE Fastlane 2023 in Australia

In Australia, WWE Fastlane is available to watch on the streaming service Binge. The proceedings begin at 10am AEDT on Sunday, October 8.

Binge costs $10 per month for its cheapest plan, which has ads and single-screen streaming, but you can pay $18 for the Standard or $22 for Premium tiers with higher resolution streams and more.

How to watch WWE Fastlane 2023 from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch WWE Fastlane 2023 on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What is the WWE Fastlane start time

WWE Fastlane starts at 1am BST and 10am AEDT on Sunday October 8 if you're in the UK or Australia. Not bad for the Aussies, who can catch the wrestling over the cornflakes, but not so great for the poms.

It's a US show coming live from Indianapolis with a more convenient time for those in America. It's on Saturday night, October 7, at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

Which matches are taking place?