How to watch WWE SummerSlam online: live stream the wrestling event

The next major WWE event of the year is nearly upon us, because WWE SummerSlam 2023 brings the heat when it takes place on Saturday, August 5.

SummerSlam is the second-biggest WWE event of the year behind WrestleMania. The biggest party of the summer is set to be just as entertaining as it always is, with a packed roster and lots of big fights.

So if you're keen to watch WWE SummerSlam 2023 here's how to do it, including times, streaming options and what the running order is.

How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2023 in the US

The best way to watch the WWE SummerSlam in the US is by using the streaming service Peacock, as the NBCUniversal streamer lets you watch WWE events live as part of its plans.

The match also airs on the WWE Network, which offers all of WWE's Premium Live Events, but we wouldn't recommend this unless you already have a subscription.

That's because Peacock costs $5.99 per month for its basic tier, while WWE Network is priced at $9.99 for the same time frame, making Peacock the more affordable option. There's also a premium Peacock tier at $11.99, which lets you stream without ads, but this does cost more than WWE Network.

How to watch WWE SummerSlam in the UK

WWE SummerSlam starts at 1 am UK on Sunday, August 6, with pre-match coverage starting an hour prior, so it's going to be a late night if you want to watch it live. You've got two options for watching WWE SummerSlam in the UK

The first is by subscribing to the WWE Network, which costs £9.99 per month for a subscription; you can find the sign-up page here. A subscription lets you watch new (and older) WWE Premium Live Events without paying anything extra, all of which you can stream onto any smart device like a phone or smart TV.

Your other option is by using pay-per-view on TNT Sports Box Office (rebranded from BT Sports Box Office) which is a little pricier at £19.95 for the event, so we wouldn't recommend it. You can find the event page here.

How to watch WWE SummerSlam in Australia

As with previous WWE events, you can use the streaming service Binge to watch WWE SummerSlam in Australia.

The price for Binge is $10 for a Basic plan, $16 for Standard or $18 for Premium (all prices monthly), and the main difference between each selection is the number of screens you can stream from at the same time. Oh, you need Standard or Premium to stream in a FHD+ resolution.

The Main Card fight begins at 10 am on Sunday, August 6, with the Pre-Show beginning an hour prior.

How to watch WWE SummerSlam everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch SummerSlam, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to events like the SummerSlam or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

All you need to know about WWE SummerSlam 2023

WWE SummerSlam matches There are eight matches as part of WWE SummerSlam 2023:

Singles Match: Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship: Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs Finn Bálor

Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs Finn Bálor Triple threat match for the WWE Women's Championship: Asuka vs Charlotte Flair vs Bianca Belair

Asuka vs Charlotte Flair vs Bianca Belair Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and recognition of the Tribal Chief: Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa) vs Jey Uso

Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa) vs Jey Uso Singles Match: Ricochet vs Logan Paul

Ricochet vs Logan Paul Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) vs Drew McIntyre

Gunther (with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) vs Drew McIntyre MMA Rules match: Ronda Rousey vs Shayna Baszler

Ronda Rousey vs Shayna Baszler SummerSlam Battle Royal: TBC battle royal