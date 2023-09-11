Huge Barbie star tipped for Doctor Who guest role

The Doctor Who cast might be set to gain a lot more Kenergy, as it's been reported that Barbie star Ryan Gosling has been approached to star in the hit series.

Ryan Gosling has made no secret of the fact that he's a massive fan of the show. While sharing how he 'geared up for hate' when he was confirmed as the 15th Doctor, new lead Ncuti Gatwa also shared a story about Gosling's support.

"I remember Ryan Gosling bounding up to my trailer like, 'Doctor Who is the coolest show in the world man! I'm the biggest fan!', Gatwa recalled. And now it seems Gosling's enthusiasm for the series could well have landed him a guest role in the long-running sci-fi series.

Ryan Gosling can't get Kenough of Doctor Who. (Image credit: Warner Bros)

According to The Sun, Ryan Gosling is due to feature in the new show under returning showrunner Russell T. Davies. It's not known whether the guest role he's been 'offered' is a good guy or not.

Their source said: "This would be a huge coup for the show, but also a real honour for Ryan who is something of a Whovian. It's not clear yet what role he'd have, but the writers would tailor a character for him to play if he could find the time in his packed schedule.

If Gosling does end up landing a part in the Whoniverse, it won't be for a while yet. Filming on Doctor Who season 14 (when Ncuti Gatwa takes full control of the TARDIS) wrapped back in July 2023.

In other Doctor Who recent news, the BBC has potentially leaked the release date for season 14.

Eagle-eyed Whovians spotted an article on the BBC Culture section that claimed the new series would arrive in Spring 2024 at the end of August. Shortly thereafter, the report was edited, with all mention of the Spring release window removed from the site... coincidence much?

Doctor Who is next on our screens in November for the Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials, with David Tennant at the helm once again as the 14th Doctor. The three-part series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Doctor Who's new US home, Disney Plus.