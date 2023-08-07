HUGE EastEnders legend to join Dancing On Ice 2023?

ITV have their eye on an EastEnders legend to appear on Dancing On Ice.

EastEnders legend Shona McGarty is reportedly in talks to join Dancing On Ice following the news that she will be leaving the soap after 15 years.

Shona has played Walford favourite Whitney Dean since she was 16 years old, but recently announced that she will be leaving EastEnders as she wants to "spread her wings".

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, Shona said, “I have decided to spread my wings and will be leaving EastEnders. I have loved my years in the show.

“I have been trusted with some incredible storylines and have made amazing friendships — and family — which will endure.”

Now, Shona could be donning her skates as she is said to be on ITV's wish-list for Dancing On Ice next year.

Shona McGarty could be taking part in Dancing On Ice next year. (Image credit: BBC)

A source allegedly told The Sun: “Shona is a great name for Dancing On Ice and she is on ITV’s wish-list.

“She is a huge talent and a very well-known name – and to walk off EastEnders and straight onto their rival channel’s biggest show would be a huge coup. Shona is in the running for a stint on the ice when the show begins in January but it’s all early dates.

“A number of stars who are being courted for the next series are already practising on their local rinks to make sure they have the basics down. Snaring Shona would be massive for ITV and they would love her to come on board.”

If Shona were to take part, she would be following in the footsteps of her former co-star Patsy Palmer, who played Whitney's adoptive mum Bianca Jackson when she was first introduced to the Square in 2008.

Shona has taken on many hard-hitting storylines throughout her years in Walford, which recently saw Whitney lose her baby Peach after she was diagnosed with Edwards' Syndrome.

Whitney is currently in a relationship with Zack Hudson. (Image credit: BBC)

Not only that, but Whitney has endured many other hardships including being sexually abused, suffering a miscarriage, being jilted, stalked, going on trial for murder, losing her boyfriend Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) and exposing serial killer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) for murdering his wife.

Dancing On Ice airs early next year.