Hulu moves up release dates for Love, Victor and Taste the Nation

June 19 is the anniversary of the official end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth. And while there's absolutely no way that a couple of Hulu original series could do anything to overshadow that day, Hulu has decided to move the debut of two of its shows a couple days out of respect for the occasion — and given the heightened sense of social appropriateness following the demonstrations after the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

Love, Victor will now be available June 17. It's a spinoff of Love, Simon and lands in series form. (You can read our high-level review here .) And Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi will move up a day to June 18.

Here's what Hulu had to say in the announcement on Twitter :

This June 19 — Juneteenth — will mark 155 years since slavery was abolished in the United States.

This date represents an important turning point for our nation and for human rights, and we believe that now, more than ever, it deserves to have its own day in the spotlight.

For this reason, we are shifting the premiere dates for our new original series, Love, Victor and Taste the Nation, to June 17 and 18, respectively.

It's a nice gesture, even if it's ultimately about avoiding any potential blowback and less about upstaging Juneteeth.

