Hurry — Lego's Black Friday deals bring its hottest sets to new low prices, but they'll sell out

Some of the most popular Lego sets each year are its advent calendars. They're based on its most popular series like Star Wars, Avengers and Harry Potter, and give you a certain number of bricks or pieces each day as you create little builds through December.

They sell very quickly each year, and what's not helping in 2023 is the various Black Friday Lego deals which reduce the price. In fact, some of them are hitting new low prices thanks to the Lego website's own discounts on the sets!

If you're interested in buying one of the five Lego 2023 Advent Calendars this year, we'd recommend you act fast, because who knows how long they'll be on sale for. Here they are:

Lego Harry Potter calendar:

was $44.99 now $35.99 in US

was £29.99 now £20.99 in UK

This 227-piece Christmas set is based around Hogsmeade, with 18 mini-builds including Zonko's Joke Shop, Honeydukes, the Three Broomsticks and more. Plus there are 6 figures including Harry, Hermione, Ron and Draco.

Lego Avengers Advent Calendar:

was $44.99 now $31.49 in US

was £29.99 now £20.99 in UK

In 243 pieces you can build some festive decorations for the Avengers Tower. There's Spider-Man, Iron Man and Captain America, along with a tree, the Cap's shield by a warm crackling fire and more.

Lego Star Wars calendar:

was $44.99 now $31.49 in US

was £29.99 now £20.99 in UK

There are a grand total of 320 pieces in this set, which include the Emperor and Leia, a clone trooper, a battle droid and more, and lots of mini ships including the Mandalorian's starfighter, a Star Destroyer and an Ewok glider. There's a lot!

