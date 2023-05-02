I'm a Celebrity confirms the addition of two EastEnders legends

I'm a Celebrity South Africa is getting two familiar faces, with the reality show confirming that EastEnders icons Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney will be joining the star-studded lineup.

The news was confirmed at the end of Monday's episode of I'm a Celebrity South Africa, where it was teased they'd be taking part in the spin-off.

Joe Swash is best known for his role as Mickey Miller on EastEnders, a role he played

between 2003 - 2008 and then again in 2011. He appeared in season 8 of I'm a Celebrity, where he won the competition.

Meanwhile, Dean Gaffney played the role of Robbie Jackson in the BBC soap between 1993 - 2003 and then again between 2017 - 2019. He appeared in season 6 of I'm a Celebrity and finished 5th place.

In a statement, Joe said that the decision to take part was very personal and that it feels like "closure", having met his now-wife Stacey Solomon while working on I'm a Celebrity.

According to Manchester Evening News (opens in new tab), Joe said: "I’m a Celebrity holds a big place in my heart. I won it and I was lucky enough to go on to present the spin-off series on ITV2 for 10 years.

"I met Stacey whilst I was out in Australia and me and Stacey have now married and we have had kids. Doing the all-stars series is closure. It finishes off the circle."

Meanwhile, Dean Gaffney recalled how I'm a Celebrity has become iconic for him, with his moment still cited as one of the best and funniest moments!

During the jungle spa trial in season 6, he had to put his head in a bowl for a hair wash with cockroaches, and he spent the whole thing screaming which fans will not let him forget.

He revealed: "That live Trial became folklore. Every year it gets wheeled out as one of the best moments, so even if I want to forget it I can’t! People still stop me in the street and chat to me about the trial."

The duo will be appearing on I'm a Celebrity: South Africa from Tuesday, May 2, so fans don't have to wait very long to see what they get up to when they're reunited with the iconic reality series.

I'm a Celebrity: South Africa continues on Tuesday, May 2 at 9 pm on ITV1. Episodes are also available via ITVX.