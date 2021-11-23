'I'm a Celebrity' fans can't get over the 'chaotic' first eating trial

I'm a Celebrity 2021 has just had its first eating trial, where two unlucky campmates are forced to chow down on a very unpleasant menu. On Monday night's episode, Radio 1XTRA DJ Snoochie Shy and ex Emmerdale star Danny Miller were the ones chosen to enter the castle's Dreaded Diner.

Fans of the reality series are no stranger to these horrible eating trials, and campmates aren't exactly presented with a five-star meal. Instead, Danny and Snoochie were forced to go head to head to eat a variety of unconventional animal parts.

Items on this dreaded menu included cow’s teats, pig’s brain and fermented catfish for Danny, and a cow's nose, fish eye, sheep's feet, and even a blended pig's uterus for Snoochie. Stomach-churning stuff!

Danny did not take this challenge particularly well, and ended up being physically sick over it. He'd already confessed to feeling sick in the helicopter ride in the first episode, so it's clear that the actor doesn't have a very strong stomach. And unfortunately, the public was not kind when voting for him to do it!

Snoochie on the other hand started off fairly confidently, quickly popping a sheep's foot into her mouth to get it over with, but the pressure started to get to her when she opened up a takeaway box and was presented with a cow's nose, nicknamed the "Sneeze Burger".

By the time the trial was in full swing, the two campmates were gagging and freaking out together, with hosts Ant and Dec laughing at them in the background. Fans were quick to comment on how "chaotic'" this whole scenario was, as it had descended into a host of mixed reactions from everyone involved!

Snoochie's day was about to get a whole lot worse though, as Danny just won the tiebreaker meaning his campmates were getting food for the evening while Snoochie had to go back empty-handed. She was even voted in for the next trial after previously admitting she "hated closed spaces".

Next episode, she'll be taking on a challenge called Treacherous Traps against someone from the Clink who has not yet been chosen. In this one, she'll be buried amongst critters and forced to compete to win stars and meals for her and her campmates. Good luck Snoochie!

I'm a Celebrity continues on ITV at 9pm on Tues 23 Nov, with episodes also available on ITV Hub.