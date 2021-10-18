'I'm A Celebrity' shares first teaser trailer

I'm A Celebrity 2021 is on its way, and the first teaser for the new series has been released. We already know it will once again be set at Gwrych Castle instead of its original home in the Australian jungle, and the clip is themed around the medieval location.

Long-time hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly shared the teaser to their Twitter account, writing: "Launch knight is coming". Get the gag?!

The ten-second clip doesn't give much away as it shows a knight on horseback galloping along before the iconic I'm A Celebrity music kicks in.

An official release date still hasn't been announced, but judging by the build-up fans won't have long to wait. Traditionally the series has been released in November, so we're expecting to see it then.

Launch knight is coming 🏰👀 #ImACeleb

Despite the fact that Gwrych Castle is very different from I'm A Celebrity's usual home, it was a huge success last time when we saw Giovanna Fletcher crowned as the show's first ever Queen of the Castle. She made it into the final two alongside Jordan North, and was crowned the series winner.

Speaking about the series returning to its Welsh location, Dr Mark Baker, Chair of the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust said "I’m absolutely delighted that I’m A Celebrity has chosen Gwrych Castle to be its UK location for the 2021 series.

“Gwrych Castle is a beautiful Grade I listed historic house and a must-see destination for tourists visiting Wales. I’m A Celebrity being here will really help support its ongoing restoration as well as giving the region a much-needed economic boost. We are all very excited to be working with the team again."

The line-up hasn't been publicly announced, but Ant and Dec have also revealed that they know who's taking part by sharing a reaction video where the producers show them photos of the confirmed celebs. They seem pleased about it too!

Bring. It. ON!! 🤩🏰 #ImACeleb

I'm A Celebrity will return to its usual home on ITV, with episodes also available to stream on-demand via ITV Hub. We'll be keeping you updated with all the latest news, so stay tuned to find out the release date, line-up, and more key information!