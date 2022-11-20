I'm a Celebrity viewers furious after second camper leaves the jungle

I'm a Celebrity 2022 is quickly approaching its final week so we're starting to say goodbye to the campers we've grown used to watching every night. But who left I'm a Celebrity tonight?

ITV news presenter Charlene White was the first camper to leave on Friday and a second camper left the jungle tonight — but some fans weren't happy about the public's decision...

*Warning: spoilers ahead*

Who left I'm a Celebrity 2022 tonight?

TV presenter Scarlette Douglas was the second celebrity to leave the jungle, looking visibly upset while saying goodbye to her fellow campers.

Fans at home were also left upset, with many not happy that Scarlette didn't make it to the final week.

"I am gutted Scarlette is out. There is at least 4 others I would have put out in a heart beat. You were amazing, fearless and supportive Scarlette #ImACeleb", one viewer wrote on Twitter.

Another said: "How I’m gonna be tuning into I’m A Celeb tomorrow night without Scarlette #ImACeleb".

Commenting on how sad Scarlette looked to be leaving the jungle, another wrote: "Poor Scarlette, she’s genuinely gutted. She shouldn’t be going…"

Others went as far as saying they were angry about the public's decisions, with one viewer writing: "I'm so mad about that. Scarlette has an amazing personality, never moaned, made friends with everyone, genuinely wanted to stay. So many miserable gits to choose from and the happy, funny one goes?? #ImACeleb".

Others also added: "Gutted for she definitely should have gotten further!""; "Scarlett seemed an absolute delight. Not the first time the GB public have ballsed up a vote".

There is just one week left until the I'm a Celebrity final, which has been confirmed to be happening on Sunday, 27th November. With nice celebrity campers left, we can't wait to find out who will be crowned the queen or king of jungle!

I'm a Celebrity continues on ITV1 and ITV X.