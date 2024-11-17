The Wonderful World of Disney returns with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on ABC tonight, November 17

The Wonderful World of Disney is continuing its nostalgia-inducing Sunday night screenings of Disney classics on ABC each week, including tonight's special screening of the 2023 action-packed flick Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The fifth and final installment of the beloved Indiana Jones film franchise will air on the alphabet network tonight, November 17, at 8pm Eastern Time.

"Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise - a big, glove-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventures. Thrust again into a challenge that tests his strength, as well as his patience, Indiana Jones (Ford) risks everything to keep an ancient dial that could change the course of history from those who want the delivery for their own gain."

Alongside Ford back in the eponymous role and returning franchise stars John Rhys-Davies and Karen Allen, the cast of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is a star-studded one, with Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Indy's goddaughter Helena Shaw, Mads Mikkelsen as sociopathic scientist Dr. Jürgen Voller and Antonio Banderas as Jones' old frogger friend Renaldo. The high-octane finale is directed by James Mangold and written by Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth, David Koepp and Mangold, based on characters created by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman.

Along with the action-adventure movie, upcoming family-friendly flicks getting The Wonderful World of Disney treatment on ABC this month include the animated favorite Moana on Sunday, November 2024. Other recent Wonderful World of Disney titles included the broadcast television debuts of Haunted Mansion and Hocus Pocus 2.



Anyone with a traditional pay-TV setup, TV antenna or live TV streaming service that carries ABC (such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV) can watch The Wonderful World of Disney's broadcast of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny from 8pm to 11pm ET on Sunday, November 17 on the alphabet network. If you're not able to tune into ABC's broadcast of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, it is also available to stream right now on Disney Plus.

Check out the official trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny above before tuning in to The Wonderful World of Disney airing on ABC tonight.