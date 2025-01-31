Go inside the 67th Annual Grammy Awards tonight with new CBS special

Sunday marks the biggest night in music, the 2025 Grammy Awards. And to celebrate the starry occasion — which will see big-name, multi-category nominees like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and a little group known as The Beatles competing for the gold — CBS is kicking off the weekend with a behind-the-scenes special that will give Grammys diehards a peek into how all of the musical magic is made ahead of Sunday night's ceremony.

Premiering tonight, January 31, at 8pm Eastern Time on CBS, Inside the 67th Annual Grammy Awards will be hosted by Nischelle Turner of Entertainment Tonight. The "fast-paced, high-energy special" will offer an early peek at those star-studded seating arrangements and unforgettable live performances that help make the Grammys an awe-inspiring spectacle year after year. Along with exclusive interviews and rare rehearsal footage from the 2025 nominees, the special will also feature industry insiders who will share their expert opinion on who has the inside track to win music’s biggest prize, with mega-stars like Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX and Post Malone honored in the night's top categories.

The hourlong special will also highlight stories of heroism and community response to the wildfire crisis, with information about the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort, a charitable fund created by the Recording Academy and MusiCares. This year's Grammys telecast will be reimagined to raise funds to support wildfire relief efforts and aid music professionals impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles.

If you want to tune into Inside the 67th Annual Grammy Awards tonight at 8pm ET, you're going to need access to CBS, whether that is through a traditional cable subscription, a TV antenna, live TV streaming service (i.e. Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV) or a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription, all of which gives you access to your live local CBS station through the streamer. Tonight's special will also be available to stream on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers beginning tomorrow, February 1.

And if you want even more behind-the-scenes goodness before the 2025 Grammys airs on CBS on Sunday, February 2, the broadcaster recently released two specials from The Recording Academy — Grammy Greats: The Stories Behind the Songs and Grammy Greats: The Most Memorable Moments — that are jam-packed with newly recorded interviews, previously aired performances, iconic artist duets and more, both of which you can stream on Paramount Plus.

Check out a sneak peek of Inside the 67th Annual Grammy Awards before tuning into the new special tonight at 8pm ET on CBS.