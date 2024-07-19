Inspiring America: Team USA special airs tonight on NBC

It's the final countdown for the 2024 Paris Olympics: the summer games will kick off in the City of Lights next Friday, July 26 and run through Sunday, August 11, with the 2024 Paralympics to follow starting on Wednesday, August 28. But before seeing the amazing athletic feats in the pool, on the track and on the gymnast mat, NBC is introducing viewers to some of the major players in this year's games in a new special, Inspiring America: Team USA, airing tonight.

On Friday, July 19 at 8pm Eastern Time, the primetime special will highlight the inspiring stories of American athletes going for gold this summer in Paris. Hosted by NBC News anchors Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, and Hoda Kotb, the sports special takes viewers into the lives of some of the biggest athletes who will be competing in the 2024 Olympics, with insightful one-on-one interviews with basketball legends like LeBron James, gymnastic icons like Simone Biles, swimming champions like Katie Ledecky and tennis greats like Coco Gauff.

In the hourlong special, the world-class will discuss their personal journals, their athletic strategies for achieving the seemingly unachievable and their aspirations for this year's games. Full of inspiring stories of strength and sacrifice, resilience and triumph, this Olympic program is one to watch for sports fans, human-interest buffs and those who simply want a boost of inspiration to their weekend.

To tune into Inspiring America: Team USA tonight at 8pm and get better acquainted with some of the American athletes you'll be rooting on come the Paris games, you're going to need access to NBC. You can tune into the channel through a traditional pay-TV service, TV antenna or live TV streaming service (such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV, all of which carry NBC). All of NBC's pre-Olympic and pre-Paralympic coverage will also be available to stream for those with a Peacock subscription.

Get a sneak peek of what you can expect from tonight's Inspiring America: Team USA pre-Olympics special below. "They inspire us here at home and now they will show the world their talent and their grit," Hoda Kotb proclaims in the 15-second clip.

As we count down to the Olympics, hear inspiring stories of the American athletes going for gold in Paris. Join Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb for a primetime special, Inspiring America: Team USA, tomorrow, Friday, at 8/7c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/nAFXPPNKcnJuly 18, 2024