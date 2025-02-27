Have you been looking forward to another trip aboard the hottest cruise ship on the Seven Seas? If you're like us, we love Ryan Murphy's new series Doctor Odyssey and we can't wait to see what happens next. So is Doctor Odyssey new tonight, February 27? Here's what you need to know.

Doctor Odyssey has been on hiatus since November 2024. The mid-season premiere will be a two-part episode with the first half airing on March 7 and the second half airing March 14.

The March 7 episode of Doctor Odyssey is titled "Shark Attack" and here's the episode description: "Max and Avery are at a crossroads as Avery faces a difficult pregnancy decision. Meanwhile, after Munroe is bitten by a shark, The Odyssey takes a dangerous detour to rescue a sinking boat, where a mysterious new passenger catches Max’s eye."

There's a lot to be excited about in the second half of the season. One of the biggest questions lingering after the mid-season finale was whether Avery (Philippa Soo) would keep her baby. Tristan (Sean Teale) and Max (Joshua Jackson) want to support her but they also have concerns about what their future as a team looks like.

We're also very excited about the upcoming crossover episode coming up on March 20. 9-1-1 season 8's Athena (Angela Basset) will be coming to The Odyssey to help Max, Tristan, Avery and Captain Robert (Don Johnson) when criminals set their sights on the treasures inside the Odyssey's vault. Murphy loves a good crossover and we fully expect to see more crossovers between the two shows in the future.

Here's the episode description for the "Casino Week" crossover episode: "It’s Casino Week aboard The Odyssey, and unexpected guest Athena Grant suspects two passengers are targeting the ship’s vault. Enlisting Max’s help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand."

Needless to say, it has been a long time since we've had new episodes of Doctor Odyssey and we're ready to see what's coming up.

Doctor Odyssey airs Thursdays at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC. New episodes stream the following day on Hulu.