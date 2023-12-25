Is The Bold and the Beautiful on today, December 25?
Will there be a new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on December 25?
It's Christmas Day! If you're looking for a new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on December 25, here's what you need to know.
The Bold and the Beautiful is not on today, December 25. This is due to the full day of football airing on CBS, pre-empting the normal schedule for the day.
Thankfully, things will be back to normal on Tuesday, December 26, with a brand-new schedule. Here's the episode description for Tuesday's episode: "Brooke and Ridge worry about Eric’s future. Steffy demands Hope tell her if she truly loves Thomas."
Looks like we're back to wondering what Hope's (Annika Noelle) intentions toward Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) are. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is fiercely protective of her brother and even though Eric (John McCook) gave the couple his blessing, it doesn't mean the rest of the family agrees with it. They all want to know that Thomas isn't being used, and that he's not going to fall back to his old ways.
If you're looking to watch the Christmas episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, you can watch the episode that aired on Friday, December 22. In the episode, the Forresters and Logans gathered to talk about their fond memories of Eric while they considered his future. Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Bridget (Ashley Jones) said that they needed to see Eric breathe on his own. Just as things looked bleak with Eric, he came off the respirator and opened his eyes. It was a true Christmas miracle.
Here's the episode description for the December 22 episode in case you need a refresher: "As Eric lies unconscious and unable to breathe on his own, Steffy, Ridge, Brooke, Finn and Bridget discuss his wishes and lovingly recall memories with their family patriarch."
After the December 22 episode, the cast filmed a special holiday message for fans and can be seen celebrating throughout the credits.
Looking ahead, there will be three new episodes during Christmas week, and then a repeat episode on Friday ahead of the New Year's weekend.
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you
