Is The Bold and the Beautiful's Luna putting together a hit list?

She may not be valiant like Arya Stark, but The Bold and the Beautiful’s Luna Nozawa might have one thing in common with the Game of Thrones character: she might be putting together a hit list with the people who have wronged her over the years.

Thanks to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), Luna (Lisa Yamada) is serving out her sentence for double murder and kidnapping (among other things) at the Spencer Estate. It’s all a big secret and she’s under strict orders from Bill to remain unseen, something that has been incredibly challenging given how many people have been showing up at Bill’s house unannounced.

The side effect of these unexpected visits from Will (Crew Morrow) and Liam (Scott Clifton) has been that Luna has been forced to listen to them talking about what she did. Bill’s sons are very concerned about Bill’s strange behavior of late — from all the time he’s spending at home and away from the office to his strange explanations about why his door has been locked — and they both think his experience with Luna has something to do with it.

In the February 10 episode, Liam called Luna a psychopath and thought back to how she almost killed Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Liam can’t believe that Luna would do such a thing to her cousin Finn (Tanner Novlan).

We have to wonder if Luna, who has been forced to listen to how Will, Liam, and even Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) have been talking about her, will eventually snap. Her actions were deplorable and even though Bill is giving her a chance at rehabilitation, no one is forgetting that she killed two men and almost killed Steffy.

All things considered, we think Luna might have to resort to getting people out of the way if she’s going to have her perfectly manufactured happily ever after at Bill’s house. The only way to make people stop talking about her is to kill them, but she’d have to resort to some sneaky moves to ensure that their deaths aren’t traced back to her.

We’re thinking that Luna might recruit Remy (Christia Wasserman), Electra’s stalker, to help her make her problems go away. With Remy’s help, Electra could be eliminated from the picture, leaving Will open for Luna’s twisted pursuit or helping to push him away from LA and out of Luna’s life with Bill.

The bottom line here is that every single person who shows up at Bill’s house is unsuspectingly at risk of becoming one of Luna’s victims. Hearing the awful things people think about her (understandably so, from their perspectives) is only going to push her over the edge again to protect her own interests, and after getting a second chance living with Bill she’s not going to give it up easily.