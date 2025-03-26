ITV launches £1,000,000 guaranteed jackpot quiz show — and you can even win from home!

Mel and Sue host a huge new ITV1 quiz where you can win amazing prizes just playing along from home

Win Win with People&#039;s Postcode Lottery
ITV has announced an exciting new quiz show with an extraordinary £1,000,000 guaranteed jackpot, and in an unusual twist, it says viewers can even win the prize from home.

Presented by Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, Win Win with People's Postcode Lottery claims to be "the most interactive quiz show ever aired in the UK, as viewers playing from the comfort of their sofas get the chance to win the same truly amazing prizes as the contestants playing in the studio".

The makers add it's a TV first because viewers at home get the chance to win exactly the same prizes as the contestants in the studio.

Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins

Although Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? does offer a £1,000,000 top prize, no one is guaranteed to win that amount, unlike Mel and Sue's new quiz, which ITV is hoping will be a ratings smash.

ITV says the quiz works like this: "Playing survey questions based on the views of the Great British public, a 40-strong group of studio contestants, and viewers, play to win prizes including dream holidays, luxury cars, and tickets to some of the world’s biggest sporting and entertainment events."

Mel and Sue said they're hoping viewers will play along at home to try and win the prizes.

Mel said: "This quiz is so extra! Imagine winning something like a car just by playing along with a gameshow you're watching on a Saturday night in your pyjamas? I can't wait!"

Sue said: “If I wasn’t hosting this, I’d be playing it at home; sat in my leopard print onesie, cuddling the dog whilst trying to figure out The Nation’s favourite chocolate bar. Bring it on!"

Win Win with People's Postcode Lottery will air on Saturday nights for six weeks on ITV1 and ITVX. ITV hasn’t yet revealed when the show will air, but we’d expect some time later this year.

Bhavit Chandrani, Director, BE Studio from ITV, said: “This is our biggest ad-funded show yet and we’re thrilled that by working with People’s Postcode Lottery and Hello Dolly we’re able to deliver such an interactive programme for viewers, who have real chances of bagging the same huge prizes they’re seeing contestants win, from the comfort of their sofas."

David Hollingsworth
David Hollingsworth
Editor

David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.

Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough. 

David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.

Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!

