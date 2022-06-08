ITV reveals all-star lineup for new drag show Queens For The Night

Queens for the Night is coming to ITV later this year.

ITV has announced a new show titled Queens For The Night and revealed which stars will be channeling their inner drag star for the night.

The one-off TV special is billed as a celebration of "the art and appeal of drag" and will see six celebs undergoing the ultimate drag makeover for one night only.

Hosted by drag superfan Lorraine Kelly, Queens For The Night will see the wannabe queens being paired up with a drag mentor who will help them bring their inner queen to life before they take to the floor in front of a live studio audience and the expert judging panel.

The star-studded panel includes Spice Girl Melanie C, hilarious stand-up comedian Rob Beckett, world-famous Drag artist Courtney Act and Everybody's Talking About Jamie star, Layton Williams.

Coronation Street's Simon Gregson is just one of the celebrities who will be transformed into a drag artist in the show. (Image credit: ITV)

Talking about the show, Lorraine Kelly said: "I’m so excited to be hosting this show. I am a huge fan of Drag and can not wait to see a host of well known stars embrace this uniquely wonderful and uplifting skill. It's a show that will have humour, warmth and above all lots and lots of glamour, I can’t wait to get started.”

Rob Beckett added: "I know just how hard this is after attempting Drag myself with my mate Romesh. I love Drag I think it's such an under-appreciated art form. The celebrities will find out that it's more than just putting on makeup and heels, there is such a skill to it and when done right is such a joy to watch. Will I be tempted to pop on the heels one more time? Who knows... maybe!”

Chris Hughes is also will also be transforming into a drag queen for the ITV show. (Image credit: ITV)

As for who will be competing to be crowned the winning Queen, Queens For The Night's celebrity contestants are: Coronation Street icon Simon Gregson, EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt, fitness instructor Mr. Motivator, Love Island star Chris Hughes, I'm A Celebrity runner-up and Union J singer George Shelley and England rugby star Joe Marler.

These six celebs will be helped by some of the most well-known Drag Queens in the business. Blu Hydrangea, Kitty Scott-Claus, La Voix, Myra DuBois, Asttina Mandella and Margo Marshall are on hand to help them through every single stage of the process.

With the help of their mentors, the celebs will be perfecting their costumes and learning one of the many distinctive Drag disciplines (such as singing, dancing or comedy) before bringing their newfound inner Queen to life on stage in a final cabaret-style performance.

Queens For The Night is set to launch on ITV and ITV Hub later this year.