ITV reveals future of tense medical drama Malpractice

Malpractice will return for a second season after getting a hugely positive response from viewers and critics alike.

The ITV drama series was written by real-life former doctor Grace Ofori-Attah and was produced by the makers of Line of Duty. It follows the Accident and Emergency department of a busy hospital and a doctor who finds herself at the centre of an investigation.

When a patient named Edith is brought in following a suspected opioid overdose, Dr Lucinda Edwards (Niamh Algar) leaves her in the care of a junior colleague, but Edith dies and an inquiry is launched into what happened that fateful day.

Fans were hooked on the drama and it is set to return to our screens for another round, with season 2 seeing Helen Behan and Jordan Kouamé reprising their roles as Dr Norma Callahan and Dr George Adjei, respectively, as the Medical Investigation Unit delves into another suspected case of medical negligence.

While we don't have exact plot details just yet it's very exciting news, and ITV has released a statement confirming the news.

Speaking about the renewal, ITV Head of Drama, Polly Hill, said: "We are all delighted with the response Malpractice received and Grace has an exciting new story, exploring a new medical malpractice to grip the audience all over again. A huge thanks to Simon and everyone at World who made the first series the brilliant and unmissable drama that Malpractice became."

Niamh Algar as Dr Lucinda Edwards. (Image credit: ITV)

Creator Grace Ofori-Attah added: "I’m thrilled to be bringing another series of Malpractice to TV screens alongside Polly and the fantastic team at World. I can’t wait to delve into a new and exciting area of medicine, exploring the complex bonds and divisions within hospital teams that push our characters to their limits."

Meanwhile, Simon Heath, CEO of production company World Productions confirmed they'll once again be producing and said: "I’m delighted that Grace’s gripping and provocative medical drama struck such a chord with the ITV audience, and that we will have the opportunity to bring Grace’s brand-new investigation to the screen."

Currently, we do not have a release date confirmed for Malpractice season 2 but it will air on ITV1 and ITVX, with previous episodes also available to stream on demand.