ITV reveals start date for Sheridan Smith drama 'No Return'

ITV has finally confirmed the start date for No Return, and we've not got long to wait now!

Thanks to a new announcement, we know that the four-part drama will premiere on Monday, Feb. 7 at 9 pm ITV, with the remaining episodes airing weekly at the same time.

If the first episode hooks you in, you'll also be able to power through the rest of the series that same evening; ITV has confirmed that the remaining three episodes will be available to stream on ITV Hub and BritBox after the first episode airs!

No Return sees Sheridan Smith (who is about to star in Channel 5's The Teacher) and her Four Lives co-star Michael Jibson playing Kathy and Martin, a married couple whose dream family getaway to Turkey turns into a waking nightmare.

Mere hours after their 16-year-old son Noah (Louis Ashborne Serkis) accepts an invitation to a beach party, Turkish police officers arrive, accusing him of committing a serious crime that he completely denies and the couple is forced to watch on as Noah is marched out of the hotel in handcuffs. The drama then follows Kathy and Martin as they face a complex legal battle to try and secure their son's freedom.

Along with the release date, ITV has released a new teaser for No Return, and it looks pretty intense! This clip shows us the moment Kathy and Martin's holiday is interrupted by the arrival of the armed Turkish officers during the middle of the night. It's fast, intense, and before you know it, Noah's being whisked away by the police.

If this clip is anything to go by, No Return is bound to become one of the best ITV dramas available to watch right now. You can watch this teaser below:

No Return begins on Monday, Feb. 7 at 9 pm on ITV. All four episodes will be made available to stream on ITV Hub and BritBox immediately after the first episode airs on TV.