ITV to repeat For the Love of Dogs Christmas special today in honour of Paul O'Grady

Following the news of Paul O'Grady's passing earlier today, ITV has confirmed that the recent For the Love of Dogs Royal special will be repeated today as a tribute to the late TV star.

A schedule change has confirmed that the special will air this afternoon (Wednesday, March 29) at 5 pm on ITV1, replacing the episode of The Chase that was set to be shown at the same time.

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs Royal Special originally aired on Monday, December 19, 2022) and saw O'Grady marking Battersea Dogs & Cats Home (opens in new tab)'s 160th anniversary. He was joined by Her Majesty Camilla, Queen Consort, a Battersea supporter and self-confessed dog lover.

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home was originally founded back in 1860 in Holloway, London. It moved to Battersea in 1871, where the center has been working to help find forever homes for rescued pets.

Speaking about the special at the time, O'Grady raised concerns about how busy the center had gotten in recent years, and about the dogs who were currently calling Battersea home. He said: "In the 11 years that I’ve been filming at Battersea, I’ve never known it so busy. What’s worrying is, there are a lot of dogs in here who would be classed as hard to home. Dogs with disabilities, blind dogs, you name it, we’ve got them in here at the moment."

O'Grady's unexpected death was confirmed on Wednesday, March 29 by his husband, Andre Portasio. In a statement released, Portasio said: "It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

"We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

"I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years", Portasio added.

The Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs Royal Special will be repeated on Wednesday, March 29 at 5 pm on ITV1 and is available to stream on ITVX. For more info on all the latest shows, check out our TV Guide.