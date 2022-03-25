James Bond TV show announced with million dollar prize ... and you can enter
By Michael Balderston published
This globe-trotting competition series is the first TV show based on Bond.
The James Bond franchise has accepted a brand new mission, a reality TV competition series that will stream exclusively on Prime Video. Inspired by the James Bond movies, 007’s Road to a Million will be the first TV show based on the spy. Variety was the first to report the news.
007’s Road to a Million, which will have long-time Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson on board, will see teams of two travel around the world competing to win a £1 million cash prize; applications to be a contestant on the show are currently being accepted.
Testing contestants’ intelligence and endurance, they will need to complete physical obstacles and answer questions hidden in different locations around the world to move on to the next challenge — kind of like The Amazing Race with a martini, shaken not stirred, of course.
The series will be filmed in a "cinematic format," Variety was told, at many of the historic locations featured across spy franchises’ history. Production is expected to begin later this year. When it does premiere on Prime Video (no hints to a release date were given), 007’s Road to a Million will be available on the streaming service in more than 240 countries and territories.
This news comes after the acquisition of MGM by Amazon was recently finalized, though Variety reports that this reality show had been in the works at Prime Video for years and is separate from any shows that may come out of the new agreement.
007’s Road to a Million will join a lineup of Prime Video reality TV programming that includes Lizzos’ Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, the streamer’s All or Nothing sports docuseries, Clarkson’s Farm and more.
The reality series could also serve as a gap as fans wait for the next James Bond actor and movie to be announced. Daniel Craig’s run as 007 officially came to an end with No Time to Die in 2021, the 25th movie in the long-running franchise. Even though Bond was believed to be a driving force behind Amazon’s acquisition of MGM, producers Broccoli and Wilson committed that future James Bond movies are still planning to be shown in movie theaters.
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Peaky Blinders, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Saturday Night Live, Only Murders in the Building and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun.
