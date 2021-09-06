Jamie Oliver leads search for next cookbook star in new C4 competition

Jamie Oliver is on the hunt for the next big name in cooking in a new TV competition for Channel 4!

Open to chefs from all walks from street vendors, home cooks, unknown chefs to Instagram food influencers, the search for a winning cookbook concept is on in this new TV format.

Over seven hour-long episodes, the would-be chefs will be tested to prove they have what it takes to produce a cookbook worthy of the best-seller lists. At the end of the show, one lucky contestant will walk away with a cookbook deal with Penguin Random House!

Jamie Oliver will present the series and act as their mentor, helping to develop their cookery skills and enthusiasm in the kitchen.

Talking about the new show, Jamie said: "I have been crafting cookbooks for over 20 years and I know the dedication, skill, and intuition it takes to create recipes people want to buy and try at home.

"Breaking into publishing is incredibly difficult - an impossible dream for so many amazing cooks out there - so I am just so excited to get out there and discover incredible new talent, new perspectives, and new approaches to cooking and food.

"We know the talent is out there and I'm thrilled to be able to help them fulfill their potential."

Applications for the new series are open now. You can read more information about the show and apply here: https://www.plumpictures.co.uk/cookbookstar

The show begins with the contestants from all over the country pitching their original ideas and showing off their skills with their signature dishes to a panel of judges. The panel will pick their favourite competitors to return for the next leg of the competition.

In the next part of the process, the contestants will develop their book's concept by cooking more dishes and seeing how well their recipes measure up to home testers.

At the end of the competition, three finalists will bring their books to life. They'll then get one final chance to pitch the book to a panel of judges and industry experts to be in with a chance of walking away with a publishing deal.