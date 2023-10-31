Jeremy Clarkson has 'biggest ever falling out' with Kaleb in next Clarkson's Farm series
Jeremy Clarkson and Kaleb Cooper have a big bust-up in new series, but Kaleb adds presenter is a 'father figure'
Jeremy Clarkson's right-hand man on Clarkson's Farm, Kaleb Cooper, has teased that the new series will feature the pair's "biggest ever falling out".
Clarkson's Farm season 3, which has been filming over the summer, will see viewers of the hit Prime Video series once again return to Diddly Squat Farm.
And, in an interview with "The Times" (yes, Kaleb is that big a name now!), he revealed that he and Jeremy clash in spectacular style in the new series.
"No spoilers, but series three shows our biggest ever falling-out, because that man has just got to learn to listen to me. One of my favourite things is watching Jeremy get electrocuted on one of his own fences and last time it happened, I was thinking, 'That’s my role really — I need to be his electric fence, stopping him doing silly things.'"
Kaleb, who has two children, goes on in the chat to reveal that he didn't even know who Jeremy was when the petrolhead first came to Chipping Norton. He admits to resenting the presenter when he asked him to drive his tractor more slowly past his house so his cat was safe.
But now, despite the odd clash, he has very much warmed to Jeremy.
"He recently went off to Africa to film The Grand Tour and after a couple of days I actually missed him. He's been a father figure to me when it comes to understanding TV. I've learnt from the best there is and — I can’t believe I’m saying this — when he’s not pissing me off, there is love there."
The next series of Clarkson's Farm is likely to air next summer. Speaking about it, Jeremy has said: "I’m genuinely thrilled that we are doing a third season of Clarkson’s Farm. I’ve had some great new ideas, all of which have made Charlie, Lisa and Kaleb deeply unhappy."
Clarkson's Farm has attracted huge audiences for Prime, proving more popular than its much-hyped TV series, The Lords of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!