Jeremy Clarkson has 'biggest ever falling out' with Kaleb in next Clarkson's Farm series

Jeremy Clarkson's right-hand man on Clarkson's Farm, Kaleb Cooper, has teased that the new series will feature the pair's "biggest ever falling out".

Clarkson's Farm season 3, which has been filming over the summer, will see viewers of the hit Prime Video series once again return to Diddly Squat Farm.

And, in an interview with "The Times" (yes, Kaleb is that big a name now!), he revealed that he and Jeremy clash in spectacular style in the new series.

"No spoilers, but series three shows our biggest ever falling-out, because that man has just got to learn to listen to me. One of my favourite things is watching Jeremy get electrocuted on one of his own fences and last time it happened, I was thinking, 'That’s my role really — I need to be his electric fence, stopping him doing silly things.'"

Clarkson's Farm gang. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Kaleb, who has two children, goes on in the chat to reveal that he didn't even know who Jeremy was when the petrolhead first came to Chipping Norton. He admits to resenting the presenter when he asked him to drive his tractor more slowly past his house so his cat was safe.

But now, despite the odd clash, he has very much warmed to Jeremy.

"He recently went off to Africa to film The Grand Tour and after a couple of days I actually missed him. He's been a father figure to me when it comes to understanding TV. I've learnt from the best there is and — I can’t believe I’m saying this — when he’s not pissing me off, there is love there."

The next series of Clarkson's Farm is likely to air next summer. Speaking about it, Jeremy has said: "I’m genuinely thrilled that we are doing a third season of Clarkson’s Farm. I’ve had some great new ideas, all of which have made Charlie, Lisa and Kaleb deeply unhappy."

Clarkson's Farm has attracted huge audiences for Prime, proving more popular than its much-hyped TV series, The Lords of the Rings: The Rings of Power.