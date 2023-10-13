Jeremy Clarkson's partner hints Clarkson's Farm season 4 will happen

Lisa Hogan has hinted that Clarkson's Farm season 4 is in the works!

Clarkson's Farm is a Prime Video series that's been documenting former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson's work on his 1,000-acre farm in the Cotswolds since 2021.

And while fans are currently waiting for Clarkson's Farm season 3 to the streaming service, there were fears that this forthcoming series would be its last.

However, recent comments from Clarkson's girlfriend, Lisa Hogan, appear to have confirmed that the show will be returning for a fourth season after all.

On Instagram, Hogan shared a behind-the-scenes snap with the caption: 'Penultimate week #clarksonsfarm #tractor #amazonprime'.

The photo shows Clarkson and his right-hand man Kaleb having a chat with the production crew and confirms that there's just one week's worth of filming left for season 3.

In response, a fan of the series asked: 'Hopefully not the penultimate week of the penultimate season?' Hogan had a very brief response: 'Nope.'

And when another asked for news about season 4, Hogan simply responded with the OK emoji, suggesting that we've definitely not seen the last of Diddly Squat Farm.

Hogan's comments could also indicate that the hilarious Prime Video series could well be staying on our screens for years to come.

This "confirmation" of the show's future comes shortly after Deadline reported that Amazon was gearing up to renew Clarkson's Farm. In mid-September, the publication claimed that Amazon was in active talks to bring the show back and labeled the show 'easily its [Prime Video's] best-performing UK original'.

It was previously thought that Clarkson's Farm would be coming to an end. Earlier in the year, Variety reported that Amazon was no longer planning to work with Clarkson beyond the seasons of both The Grand Tour and Clarkson's Farm which were already commissioned. This news came shortly after it was confirmed that Clarkson had been axed as the latest host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

Clarkson's Farm season 3 is expected to air in 2024. And if you're not already caught up with all of Jeremy Clarkson's misadventures down on the farm, you can stream the first two seasons of the show exclusively on Prime Video.