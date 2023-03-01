Jeremy Clarkson axed as Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host

Jeremy Clarkson's stint as the host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? is coming to an end, ITV has confirmed.

In an interview with Variety (opens in new tab), ITV boss Carolyn McCall has revealed that the forthcoming series of the famous game show will be Clarkson's last, with "no future commitments" planned at the time of writing.

To date, The Grand Tour host has chaired eight seasons of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? His most recent season aired in the summer of 2022.

Talking about Clarkson's run, McCall said: "We have a contract. We're contracted to this [season], so we will do that. And then we have no future commitments. And we haven't made any statements about that".

When asked by the publication whether ITV may well be in the market for continuing the show with a new presenter, Variety said that McCall simply shrugged. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television's Stellify Media, and Sony reportedly declined to comment on the news.

The Millionaire host was most recently seen in the second season of Clarkson's Farm. (Image credit: Amazon Prime )

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? began airing on ITV in 1998 with the original host Chris Tarrant and went on to challenge plenty of contestants with a whole host of trivia questions in the hopes of sending them home £1 million richer.

The series briefly disappeared from our screens in 2014, though four years later ITV brought Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? back with Clarkson in the driving seat.

Clarkson's takeover also brought with it a new lifeline, "Ask the Host", which enabled contestants to ask what he thought the answer might be before the correct response was revealed.

This isn't the only show that Jeremy Clarkson is expected to be departing, either. Earlier this year, it was reported that Amazon was planning to cut ties with the presenter.

Variety (opens in new tab) (who first reported the news) claimed that Amazon was not planning to work with the TV presenter host beyond seasons of The Grand Tour and Clarkson's Farm that had already been commissioned, meaning it's likely that Clarkson won't appear on Prime Video beyond 2024.

Production on the latest series of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is reportedly already underway. Past episodes of the hit quiz show can be streamed on ITVX.