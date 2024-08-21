John Simm drama finally gets release date after epic wait for British fans
Grace viewers were beginning to wonder if series four would ever arrive on ITV
John Simm's drama Grace, based on the bestselling novels by Peter James, will return to ITV for its fourth series on Sunday, September 1 at 8 pm on ITV1, it's been officially confirmed
Despite being a British show, Grace season 4 actually went out in America first over the summer, leaving UK fans wondering if it would ever arrive on ITV.
But at last, they now know that Simm is returning for more sinister cases as DS John Grace alongside Richie Campbell as DS Glenn Branson. Also returning are Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty) as DS Norman Potting, Zoë Tapper (Liar) as Cleo Morey, Laura Elphinstone (Line of Duty) as DS Bella Moy, Brad Morrison (Dinosaur) as DC Nick Nicholl and Sam Hoare (The Capture) as ACC Cassian Pewe, and Clare Calbraith as Grace's estranged wife Sandy.
Sherwood actor Robert Glenister — the brother of Simm's Life on Mars co-star Philip Glenister — guest stars in the first episode as a character called Gavin Daly.
Teasing the opening story ITV says: "The first film in the new series is called 'Dead Man’s Time'. A vicious robbery at a secluded Brighton home, draws Grace and Branson into a puzzling inquiry when thousands of pounds worth of beautiful antiques are stolen from the house. As Grace digs deeper into this mysterious crime, he unearths a web of ancient grudges — a web which leads him down a dark, murderous trail through the world of Brighton antiques, in a race against the clock, to untangle who is at the heart of this robbery, and bring Gavin Daly the answers he has been desperately chasing for many years."
ITV will have adapted 12 of Peter James' 19 Roy Grace novels after the end of season four. So, there's a potential for a fifth season and Simm told us he enjoyed making the show, especially now he lives in Brighton where it's filmed.
"Moving here has really helped me get into the world of Grace. We film all over Brighton, Hove and the surrounding area, so I know where I am a bit more now.”
Grace season 4 begins on Sunday, September 1 at 8 pm on ITV1 (see our TV Guide for full listings).
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!