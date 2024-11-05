Jon Stewart hosting live The Daily Show election special tonight, November 5

It’s election day in America, as voters across the country head to the polls to cast their vote for who will be the next president of the United States: Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump. Adding some comedy to the proceedings of the vote tally coming in is going to be The Daily Show, which is airing a live election special hosted by Jon Stewart starting at 11 pm ET tonight, November 5.

Dubbed The Daily Show Presents A Live Election Night Special With Jon Stewart: Indecision 2024: Nothing We Can Do About It Now, the one-hour special will see Stewart and The Daily Show team (Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Jordan Klepper and Desi Lydic) bring viewers up-to-the-minute results from the seven swing states that are widely believed to be key in determining the result of the election. The special will also feature analysis, commentary, interviews and "tips on surviving the post-election breakdown of society," per Comedy Central’s official announcement.

But that’s not all. Instead of just airing on Comedy Central as The Daily Show typically does, The Daily Show’s election special is going to be simulcasted across multiple Paramount cable networks, including MTV, Paramount Network, TV Land, CMT, Pop and Logo.

To watch the special live, you will need access to any of these channels, which are available either through a traditional pay-TV provider or various live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. If you are a Paramount Plus subscriber, you can stream the election special on-demand starting tomorrow, November 6.

In addition to the one hour dedicated to the live election special, The Daily Show is expected to provide ongoing coverage for the results on The Daily Show YouTube channel and the show’s social media accounts, as it is unclear if the results will be known by the time the show signs off on Tuesday.

Whatever the results, fans of The Daily Show who have enjoyed Stewart’s return to the series will be happy to hear that he is sticking around post-election. Comedy Central and Stewart have agreed for him to keep hosting the Monday shows through December 2025. Stewart’s fellow The Daily Show stars will host the remainder of the week on rotation.

