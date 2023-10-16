Julia Fox, RHONY star? Why Real Housewives fans want the actress to join the franchise

Julia Fox, RHONY star? The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 shook the Gotham-based franchise up by introducing six new personalities into the cast this year. Is a seventh newbie on its way? After a spirited appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen following the RHONY finale on Sunday, October 15, viewers are desperate for the Uncut Gems actress-slash-Kanye West ex to join the New York-based cast.

The bulk of the season 14 finale took place at Brynn's masquerade-themed birthday party, where the ongoing animosity between Sai, Jessel and Erin finally came to a head, as well as the development of new beef between Sai, Ubah and Brynn after the former broke girl code and spilled intel about Ubah's secret new boyfriend to the latter. Let's start with the first fight.

"I heard that you were saying all this s**t about my husband," Jessel confronted Erin during the shindig. "He doesn’t wear a ring and is going to Vietnam. I'm not dealing with this, Erin," she added, before calling her co-star a "pet parrot." However, Erin gamely dressing up as a parrot during the party seemingly broke the ice between the two co-stars.

So, whose team was Bravo superfan Julia Fox on, per her WWHL interview? "I love Jessel, she's actually one of my favorites — obviously, Jenna is my favorite," Fox said, but added on the Jessel versus Sai feud: "They're very different fundamentally and I think [Jessel's] accent does her in… it comes off that she's pompous. There's like a Lost in Translation thing happening."

Then there was the case with Sai's secret spilling to Brynn. "I heard you got a man in Connecticut," Brynn announced to Ubah, information that she clearly got from Sai. "If you mention Connecticut, I'm going to circumcise you," Ubah warns Brynn.

"That is f***ed up to say that," Sai tells Brynn. "That is someone's personal business...it's her story to tell." To which Brynn retorted: "[You] said it on camera!"

Sai is horrified that Brynn revealed she broke Ubah's confidence and gossiped with her fellow RHONY ladies about Ubah's new beau. "I feel like I let Ubah down,” she says in a confessional.

Fox had opinions about that encounter as well, saying on WWHL: "I feel like it was definitely a projection of [Sai's] own guilt and feeling like she fumbled a little bit."

Ubah left Brynn's birthday bash early, but Sai followed her outside before she could leave, apologizing for her blunder. Though Ubah seemingly forgave Sai, it seems like the goodwill between former friends Sai and Brynn has been lost since the season wrapped.

"I think everyone needs to cool off… and press the reset button," Erin added during the last moments of the finale. Does that "reset" mean yet another cast shake-up? And could that personnel change include the addition of one Ms. Julia Fox into the RHONY fold?

Should Julia Fox join the RHONY cast? Fans think so

In a January 2023 appearance on WWHL, Fox was asked whether she would "vibe" with the RHONY cast as a star of the reality TV franchise. "Definitely. Why not?" replied, adding: "Never say never!”

And it looks like after her most recent WWHL interview, The Real Housewives of New York City fans are very much supportive of the scandalous starlet joining the cast. Here's what RHONY viewers are saying on social media:

NOW get Julia Fox on the rebooted flop #RHONY !October 16, 2023 See more

julia fox on #wwhl was more entertaining than this entire season of #rhonyOctober 16, 2023 See more

I’m not gonna stop saying that Julia Fox should be on the new #RHONY until she joins the new RHONY pic.twitter.com/8j1DAdnZZWOctober 16, 2023 See more

RHONY should replace Erin w Julia FoxOctober 16, 2023 See more

But why are Jenna Lyons and Julia Fox such a cute duo 🖤🖤 #RHONY #WWHL pic.twitter.com/YfaTMBz9PYOctober 16, 2023 See more

we need julia fox, cat marnell, and leah mcsweeney on the #RHONY reboot and we need them NOWOctober 16, 2023 See more

I have a feeling Julia Fox will be on #rhony one day #WWHLOctober 16, 2023 See more

After seeing this season I wouldn't mind seeing Julia Fox on the show. #wwhl #RHONYOctober 16, 2023 See more

I REALLY wish Julia Fox was on #RHONY #WWHL pic.twitter.com/15eZrC8hG3October 16, 2023 See more

Saying this with my full chest: GET JULIA FOX ON THE NEXT SEASON OF RHONY #RHONY #WWHLOctober 16, 2023 See more

#WWHL🗽 tonight with Jenna and Julia Fox! This pic is such a serve and I can totally imagine Julia being part of #rhony I hope Andy asks Julia whether she would ever entertain the idea of joining 🍎 as FoH to Jenna? ☺️ pic.twitter.com/QbdCMXKNcFOctober 16, 2023 See more

Remember when there were rumors Julia Fox was going to be on the new #RHONY? pic.twitter.com/u6ggwTPEa3October 16, 2023 See more

omfg Jenna Lyons and Julia fox… it’s giving Julia’s RHONY soft launch https://t.co/ej89kAk9vdOctober 15, 2023 See more

I want Julia Fox and Ziwe on RHONY wirh Jenna and Jessel. The rest of them are chops if we really being honest.October 5, 2023 See more

now i kinda want julia fox on #RHONY https://t.co/6zpY8XIgyE pic.twitter.com/nPExuMJSP3October 5, 2023 See more

Watch The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 on-demand on Peacock.