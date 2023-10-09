Who is Ubah Hassan’s boyfriend? RHONY fans react to Sai's secret man

Sai’s fight with Jessel over her upbringing and her husband’s strange sandwich trip to Vietnam might have taken up the bulk of the screen time during the October 8 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City season 14, but it’s her fight-to-come with Ubah that has fans talking on social media.

Ubah played more of a supporting role on this week’s episode, popping up to look glamorous in a photo shoot and later dissolving some of the tension during that three-way couples date between Erin, Jessel, Sai and their respective husbands. The model-turned-hot sauce maven showed up fashionably late but right on time, just as Sai and Jessel’s argument was getting a little too heated for the mini-golf lounge that they were all hanging out at.

Ubah distracts the group with talk of her love life. Sai’s husband David asks her: "I'm confused: you are confident, you are smart, you're a business woman. Why are you not in a serious relationship?" She jokingly then has everyone bow their heads and pray to their chosen deity to help her in the romance department.

But it looks like Ubah might not actually need aid there after all, as she sneakily shows Sai a little peek on her smartphone of the fella she’s been seeing, someone who allegedly owns a 10 bedroom home in Connecticut. “I’m good!” she proclaims to her co-star.

As for why she hasn’t shared the news with the rest of the RHONY cast, Ubah says in a confessional: "It's something very new and I don't want anyone else's energy...and Sai can keep a secret.”

However, based on next week’s promo, it looks like the secret gets out and Ubah definitely knows who the culprit is, with Sai seemingly revealing her new man’s identity to Brynn. How will Ubah react? You’ll have to tune in next Sunday!

RHONY fans react to Ubah Hassan’s boyfriend news and Sai spilling the beans

Given how much gossip Sai has partaken in this season, RHONY viewers are confused over why exactly Ubah would trust her with sensitive information about her new relationship. Here’s what fans are saying over on Twitter:

Ubah bout to eat these girls up at the reunion lmao. Sai had one assignment and she was supposed to keep her mouth close #RHONY https://t.co/nEi9Gl39rMOctober 9, 2023 See more

Sai doing all that next episode cause Brynn exposed her gossiping about what she told Ubah she’d keep secret! #RHONYOctober 9, 2023 See more

So sai immediately went and told Brynn about Ubah’s relationship? What a good friend! #rhonyOctober 9, 2023 See more

Sorry Ubah put her in her business and showed her whatever it was on her phone #RHONYOctober 9, 2023 See more

I knew that Sai couldn’t keep her mouth about Ubah’s secret man. #RHONYOctober 9, 2023 See more

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City air on Sundays on Bravo, and are then available to stream on Peacock.